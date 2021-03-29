Biden Signs Trimmed Extension Of COVID Bankruptcy Relief

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- With just hours to spare after a change by the Senate, President Joe Biden signed a law Saturday that gives a one-year extension for certain personal and small business bankruptcy relief provisions that were part of a pandemic aid package last year. The COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act extends until March 27, 2022, some elements of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that allowed more individuals and small businesses to seek bankruptcy protections as the pandemic hit families and commerce. The new law maintains a higher maximum debt limit for Small Business Reorganization Act proceedings and continues to shield stimulus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS