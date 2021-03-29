10th Circ. Says Experts Unreliable In Jet Ski Injury Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a suit by a woman alleging a Kawasaki Jet Ski's seat was defective and caused her to fall off while riding, saying the district court was within its discretion to exclude the opinions of both of her experts as unreliable. The panel's decision affirmed both the exclusions and the summary judgment that ended Nicole Wells' suit. Wells alleges that during her family's vacation in Utah in 2015, she fell off a Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA Jet Ski as a result of the defective seat and its jet propelled water into her rectum, resulting in "shocking"...

