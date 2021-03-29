Ill. Court Upholds Doctor's Jury Trial Win In Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel on Friday upheld a jury's verdict in favor of an obstetrician-gynecologist and her employer in a medical malpractice suit launched by two parents after their son suffered a permanent shoulder injury during birth. A three-judge appellate panel said a lower court didn't err when it read aloud extended instructions regarding sole proximate cause to jurors in Christine and Tadeh Ghostanyans' medical malpractice trial against Pamela Goodwin and Northshore Associates in Gynecology & Obstetrics SC, or when it let the Ghostanyans' expert testify about the negligence of a physician who'd settled before trial. The panel also rejected...

