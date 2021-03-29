Zoom Beats Ex-Partner's Injunction Bid In TM Fight

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to grant an injunction that would have prevented Zoom from cutting off service to a former partner called RingCentral as the two companies litigate over trademarks and their ongoing breakup. The order from U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila was issued under seal, but it dissolved an earlier temporary restraining order that had blocked Zoom from suspending service to RingCentral, and denied a request for a longer-term preliminary injunction. The decision came days after a hearing over the potential injunction, in which attorneys for Zoom had argued that RingCentral's contract to resell Zoom's service...

