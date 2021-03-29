DHL Still Can't Cut $9.3M Award For Cyclist Hit By Truck

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Monday again denied a bid from the owners of DHL to cut punitive damages from a $9.3 million award to two Canadians who were hit by a truck during their vacation in Oregon, finding the evidence was sufficient to convince a jury of the "reckless" and "indifferent" behavior of the driver. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez sided with Eric Moutal and Andrea Newman in Exel Inc.'s latest bid to cut the $4 million punitive damages award from the case, finding evidence of driver Terry Tisdale's conduct after the crash was not only appropriately admitted, but...

