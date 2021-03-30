Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Sanctioned Over Border Officers' Note-Shredding

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal court sanctioned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, adopting a magistrate judge's report calling out "negligent destruction" of evidence amid litigation that asylum-seekers were turned away at the Southern border.

After reviewing the magistrate judge's report criticizing border officials for shredding notes taken during daily operational briefings on significant events at ports of entry, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant ordered an evidentiary exclusion sanction on Monday that bars the government from relying on discussions at the operational meetings as a defense against allegations of a "turnback policy."

"The handwritten notes were...

