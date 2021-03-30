DHS Sanctioned Over Border Officers' Note-Shredding

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal court sanctioned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, adopting a magistrate judge's report calling out "negligent destruction" of evidence amid litigation that asylum-seekers were turned away at the Southern border. After reviewing the magistrate judge's report criticizing border officials for shredding notes taken during daily operational briefings on significant events at ports of entry, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant ordered an evidentiary exclusion sanction on Monday that bars the government from relying on discussions at the operational meetings as a defense against allegations of a "turnback policy." "The handwritten notes were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS