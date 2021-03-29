Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Clears Insurers In 49ers Stadium Access Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a joint venture between Turner Construction Co. and Devcon Construction Co. don't have to defend the company against the San Francisco 49ers' claims that its negligence caused the NFL team's home stadium to be partly inaccessible to people with disabilities, the Ninth Circuit affirmed on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins got it right when he ruled that primary insurer Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and excess insurers Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Alterra America Insurance Co. have no duty to defend or indemnify the joint venture,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!