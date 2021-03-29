9th Circ. Clears Insurers In 49ers Stadium Access Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a joint venture between Turner Construction Co. and Devcon Construction Co. don't have to defend the company against the San Francisco 49ers' claims that its negligence caused the NFL team's home stadium to be partly inaccessible to people with disabilities, the Ninth Circuit affirmed on Monday. A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins got it right when he ruled that primary insurer Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and excess insurers Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Alterra America Insurance Co. have no duty to defend or indemnify the joint venture,...

