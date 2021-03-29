Nike Goes After 'Satan Shoes' Designer For TM Infringement

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. lobbed a trademark infringement suit Monday at the New York design studio behind rapper Lil Nas X's controversial "Satan Shoes," telling a federal court that consumers now wrongly believe the athletic apparel giant is promoting satanism because of the shoes, which contain human blood. The Satan Shoes, made by Brooklyn-based MSCHF Product Studio Inc., are an unauthorized customized version of Nike's popular Air Max 97s, according to the complaint. The shoes still bear the Nike logo but have been altered to feature red ink and human blood on the midsole and a bronze pentagram over the laces. Nike says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS