Recycling Sorters Owed Prevailing Wage, Calif. Justices Say

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court affirmed an appellate opinion Monday that a company supplying sorters at a Los Angeles recycling facility owned by a sanitation district must pay the employees a public works prevailing wage, rejecting the company's argument that the governing Depression-era statute only applies to construction work. The high court in a unanimous decision authored by Justice Carol Corrigan said the interpretation Barrett Business Services Inc. provides of the state statute falls short, and that the 1937 law intended for some specific government districts to include more types of work than just the construction and installation work covered in a...

