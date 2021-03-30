Publix Agrees To Pay $7M To End OT Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Publix Super Markets Inc. has agreed to shell out over $7.2 million to end a collective action brought by deli and bakery managers who claimed they were wrongly classified as exempt from overtime pay, according to an order in Georgia federal court. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May granted the joint motion for approval of the settlement Monday between Publix and employees who say the supermarket chain withheld overtime pay from meat, deli and bakery managers by misclassifying them in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Judge May said in the order that the settlement reflected "a fair, adequate, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS