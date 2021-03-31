Google Asks 2nd Circ. To End Genius Lyrics Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Google is urging the Second Circuit to reject a lawsuit filed by the lyrics website Genius that accused the tech giant of misappropriating the company's content, calling the case "an improper copyright lawsuit dressed in the garb of state law." In a brief filed Monday, Alphabet Inc. unit Google asked the appeals court to affirm an August decision by a Brooklyn federal judge that the lawsuit's accusations were clearly preempted by federal copyright law. "Despite Genius's efforts to pretend otherwise, this case is plainly about the allegedly unauthorized copying and distribution … and display … of copyrighted song lyrics that Genius...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS