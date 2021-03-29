Nokia Shakes Investor Suit Over Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday threw out a putative investor class action against Nokia Corp. over its merger with Alcatel-Lucent and progress on expanding 5G capabilities, ruling that the shareholders hadn't pointed to any statements that were actually misleading when they were made. The investors sued Nokia in 2019 after the Finnish company disclosed that it had discovered compliance issues at Alcatel-Lucent after the pair's merger. The company also disclosed that it was struggling with its 5G expansion, according to the consolidated suit. Nokia's stock prices dropped several times after this information came to light, at one point plummeting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS