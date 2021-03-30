Drizly Users Get Initial Nod For $7.1M Data Breach Deal

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Drizly Inc. and users of the liquor delivery app won initial court approval Tuesday for a settlement worth up to $7.1 million stemming from a major data breach that allegedly gave hackers access to account owners' credit card information. The deal, which was granted preliminary approval by U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, also provides for up to $1.2 million in attorney fees to be paid to plaintiffs' counsel from Block & Leviton LLP, Keller Lenkner LLC, Lowey Dannenberg PC, Carlson Lynch LLP and Thompson Consumer Law Group PC. Drizly users whose data was compromised by the breach can file a...

