Generics Cos. Argue For Heritage Bellwether In Antitrust MDL

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A group of generic-drug makers facing multiple antitrust complaints for allegedly working in concert to inflate medication prices has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to choose a case against Heritage Pharmaceuticals as the bellwether. The filing Monday aims to sway U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe as she contemplates which among suits wrapped into multidistrict litigation in her courtroom should serve as the main vehicle for the case. The path opened to a new bellwether after Judge Rufe recently decided a case focusing mainly on Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. wasn't a good candidate because of pending criminal charges. The court indicated...

