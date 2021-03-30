$1B Suit Over Boeing 737 MAX8 Sent Back To Ill. State Court

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday sent a Norwegian airline's $1 billion suit against The Boeing Co. and its European unit over sales of the allegedly defective 737 MAX8 jet back to state court, undoing Boeing's earlier quick removal of the case to the federal level. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood sided with Norwegian Air Shuttle, which had initially filed the suit in Cook County, where Boeing is based. Two weeks after the suit was filed, Boeing removed it to federal court before it or its European unit, Boeing Commercial Aviation Services Europe Limited, could be served, what the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS