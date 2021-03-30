Decoding The Fine Print On Nonfungible Token Licenses

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Nonfungible tokens, also known as NFTs, are digital certificates of ownership or other rights that are stored on a blockchain. A blockchain renders these certificates immutable and, through cryptography, allows the creator or minter to create one or a limited edition of these certificates. Works associated with NFTs can include digital creative works — art, music, videos — or, in newer use cases, real- world tangible items. Part of the value of NFTs to purchasers and sellers is that, because they are immutable, NFTs provide a reliable means of signifying ownership of digital assets and provide a historical chain of title...

