Post & Schell Calls Crash Victim's Suit An Arbitration End Run

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Post & Schell PC on Tuesday accused the victim in an automobile accident of launching a superfluous second legal action to try and make good on a $1.4 million arbitration award while underlying proceedings over the crash remains pending against firm clients Staples Inc. and Ryder Truck Rental. The firm said in a set of preliminary objections that Mary McDevitt's lawsuit, which accused Post & Schell of hiding the possibility of additional insurance coverage that could've been put toward her award, represented an improper end run around the binding arbitration process she agreed to participate in to resolve her still active...

