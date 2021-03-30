Ex-Braskem CEO Looks Set To Plead Out In Corruption Case

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA looks set to plead out in a case in New York federal court accusing him of funneling hundreds of millions of dollars in company funds to a slush fund that was used to pay bribes to government officials and other powerbrokers. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie on Monday set an April 15 plea hearing for Jose Carlos Grubisich, after his counsel in a letter to the court requested an in-person plea proceeding for the same date. The government joined in the request, according to the letter. Grubisich in late 2019 was indicted...

