ERCOT Says It Is Immune From Suit Over Texas Outage Death

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. contends it has sovereign immunity from lawsuits brought by family members of people who died after widespread power outages in February that claim the grid operator acted negligently and failed to properly prepare for a cold weather event. The defense comes roughly two weeks after the Texas Supreme Court declined to decide whether ERCOT, which is the primary grid operator in the state, enjoys governmental immunity. Now, as ERCOT gets hit with lawsuits blaming it for deaths that occurred because of the February cold weather and power outages, ERCOT is arguing that courts don't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS