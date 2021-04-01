Using Online Arbitration Agreements To Mitigate BIPA Liability

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- $92 million. $650 million. These are the settlement figures that TikTok Inc. and Facebook Inc., two of the world's largest social media titans, recently agreed to pay to resolve class actions involving purported violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. With these settlement figures in mind, it should come as no surprise that BIPA has quickly become the newest class action litigation trend in the nation — and is here to stay for the foreseeable future. While BIPA filings will continue to flood the courts, companies have several tactics available that can significantly limit their scope of BIPA liability exposure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS