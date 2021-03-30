Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White Castle Urges 7th Circ. To Limit BIPA Claim Accrual

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- White Castle argued Monday at the Seventh Circuit that a lower court incorrectly held that Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims accrue with each violation instead of only the first violation, making untimely a former employee's allegation that it unlawfully collected workers' fingerprints.

White Castle System Inc. urged the appellate court to reverse a lower court order forcing it to litigate biometric privacy claims filed by former employee Latrina Cothron in 2018, arguing the district court went against well-defined accrual principles and ignored case precedent to find that each unlawful biometric collection or disclosure gives rise to a new BIPA claim....

