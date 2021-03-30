White Castle Urges 7th Circ. To Limit BIPA Claim Accrual

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- White Castle argued Monday at the Seventh Circuit that a lower court incorrectly held that Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims accrue with each violation instead of only the first violation, making untimely a former employee's allegation that it unlawfully collected workers' fingerprints. White Castle System Inc. urged the appellate court to reverse a lower court order forcing it to litigate biometric privacy claims filed by former employee Latrina Cothron in 2018, arguing the district court went against well-defined accrual principles and ignored case precedent to find that each unlawful biometric collection or disclosure gives rise to a new BIPA claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS