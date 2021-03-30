NBA Top Shot Developer Dapper Labs Nabs $305M In Funding

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Dapper Labs, which focuses on a new technology known as nonfungible tokens and is the company behind NBA Top Shot, said Tuesday that it has raised $305 million from a group led by Coatue Management LLC and including individuals such as Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant. The funding round for Dapper Labs Inc. also featured participation from investment firms such as 93 Ventures, Sound Ventures, Dreamers VC and The Chernin Group, along with current NBA players such as Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Kyle Lowry, according to a statement. Dapper Labs, formed in 2018, has now raised a total of $357...

