Presence At Capitol Insurrection Validates Firing, HR Co. Says

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California woman sacked from her computer programming job after posting photos of herself at the U.S. Capitol insurrection can't sue her former company for $10 million, Alight Solutions LLC told a California federal judge Monday, saying she was rightfully fired because she participated in a "lawless, violent riot." Illinois-based human resources provider Alight Solutions argued in its motion to dismiss the case that it did not violate Leah Snyder's First Amendment rights because it never stopped her from attending or participating in the Jan. 6 event but said it fired her because it believed she had participated in an illegal...

