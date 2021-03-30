Tribe Wins Waiver To Get 2.5 GHz License On Trust Lands

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe has gotten the green light from the Federal Communications Commission to license 2.5 gigahertz spectrum for high-speed wireless use on lands that are held in trust, in an exception to rules governing the Rural Tribal Priority Window. The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau said it was allowing the exemption to the Passamaquoddy, whose reservations cover parts of Maine, because private sector investment in wireless infrastructure would not otherwise be sufficient. "In this instance, we find that strictly applying the tribal lands definition would be inconsistent with the tribal window's purpose of providing wireless communications services in rural tribal...

