NJ Attys Fear Arbitration Clause Issue Will Muddle Retainers

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- New Jersey lawyers say they fear that a recent state Supreme Court decision nixing the arbitration clause in a retainer agreement could give rise to onerous and awkward requirements to ensure clients are well-informed about waiving the right to a jury trial in dealings with their own attorneys. Garden State attorneys want to clarify what's expected of them in terms of ensuring clients understand the ramifications of arbitration if disputes such as legal malpractice claims arise, the issue in the New Jersey Supreme Court's December ruling nullifying a Sills Cummis & Gross PC arbitration clause. The high court has referred the matter...

