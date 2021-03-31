Status Reports, Not Bills, Under False Claims Act, Judge Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Two construction firms escaped allegations of misrepresenting the involvement of women-owned small businesses to meet the terms of a $194.7 million contract with the Marine Corps, after a North Carolina federal judge found that their alleged misdeeds were not demands for payment. Capping off a nearly decade-long lawsuit over barracks construction at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan determined that status reports from Caddell Construction Company Inc. and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Co. to the Navy certifying compliance with subcontracting rules do not constitute fraud because the claims were not...

