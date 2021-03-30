FCC Urged To Crack Down On Prison Phone Site Deals

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A pair of public advocates is asking the Federal Communications Commission to take a tougher stance against so-called site commissions at prisons and jails, challenging the widespread practice in which institutions accept payments from communications providers in exchange for exclusive contracts at the facilities. Cheryl A. Leanza, policy adviser to the United Church of Christ, and Al Kramer, senior fellow at Public Knowledge, told the FCC in a policy memo posted Tuesday that the agency must "avoid sanctioning site commission payments between providers and carceral facilities" and apply a more critical eye to the way it categorizes institutions' core expenses....

