Yelp Legally Clear To Fire Worker Over FMLA Thailand Trip

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge threw out a former Yelp account executive's lawsuit claiming she was illegally fired for taking a Family and Medical Leave Act absence in Thailand, as the judge said Tuesday that the law doesn't protect employees who are accused of abusing their leave. Under the federal worker protection law, companies only need to suspect an employee is abusing the leave system to sack them, the judge said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah said in the dismissal that it's obvious from the case filings in Kirby Smith's year-old lawsuit that she misused her time...

