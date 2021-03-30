Ed Sheeran Can't Skip New 'Let's Get It On' Copyright Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss Ed Sheeran and Sony Music from an unusual lawsuit that claims his "Thinking Out Loud" infringed a newly secured sound recording copyright on Marvin Gaye's decades-old "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said it would be premature to the decide whether Sheeran's accusers had been legally entitled to secure a brand new registration on the old song — a creative gambit aimed at avoiding an earlier adverse ruling. Tuesday's decision went in favor of Structured Asset Sales, a company that owns a one-third stake in the copyrights of Ed Townsend,...

