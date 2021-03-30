NY Court Trims $11M Verdict Over Police-Motorist Shooting

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Tuesday largely affirmed an $11 million award in a suit accusing a New York City Police Department officer of using excessive force by shooting an unarmed motorist in the neck during a traffic stop but said a medical expenses award should be reduced. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department affirmed a Bronx County Supreme Court's determination that New York City was liable in a suit accusing NYPD officer Philippe Blanchard of negligently shooting motorist Raoul Lopez in the neck, causing partial paralysis and other permanent injuries, after he and his partner pulled...

