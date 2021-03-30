Salt Lake 'Housewife' Charged In Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- One of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has been arrested and charged with running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme by creating lists of potential victims and selling their personal information to co-conspirators, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Utah residents Jennifer Shah, 47, and her assistant Stuart Smith, 43, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering for their part in a years-long fake online business opportunity scheme in which the co-conspirators convinced people to pay thousands of dollars for "coaching" and "business services."...

