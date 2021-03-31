Dish Network Failed To Carry San Francisco Station, Suit Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco-based nonprofit broadcaster sued Dish Network in California federal court for allegedly violating a Federal Communications Commission order mandating the telecom giant to carry its local multilingual educational channel starting on Jan. 1. Minority Television Project Inc., which operates the San Francisco television station KMTP-TV, lodged the complaint Tuesday, demanding a permanent injunction to require Dish to pick up the channel. Minority, which offers educational noncommercial television, alleged it's been injured by Dish Network Corp.'s failure to obey the FCC order issued last November. Under FCC rules, a noncommercial local station may require that a satellite broadcast company carry...

