Beijing Tourism Co. Pushes For Enforcement Of $1.4M Award

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Chinese tourism company has urged a Massachusetts federal court not to delay in enforcing a $1.4 million arbitral award in its favor against a former sightseeing hot air balloon maker, saying the balloon company's attempts to pursue more discovery are a delay tactic. Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co. said Tuesday in a brief seeking confirmation of the award that AeroBalloon USA Inc. of Hingham, Massachusetts, had plenty of time to present facts during the arbitration that would support its objections to the award. Further, Jiajing asserted, AeroBalloon President Douglas Hase admitted under oath that he engaged the services of an attorney...

