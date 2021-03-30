GAO Says IBM Protest Over $730M Army Deal Is Untimely

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has tossed IBM's protest over the U.S. Army's proposed award of a $729.7 million support services task order to Accenture, ruling that the dispute was effectively an untimely challenge to the underlying solicitation. The solicitation for the disputed task order was ambiguous regarding how bidders should approach their staffing plans, but International Business Machines Corp. bid anyway instead of challenging those ambiguities at the time, making its protest that is effectively built on those ambiguities too late, the GAO said in a March 17 decision released on Tuesday. "An offeror that chooses to compete under a patently...

