GOP AGs Ask High Court To Revive Public Charge Rule

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Fourteen Republican attorneys general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to revive the Trump administration's public charge policy, which penalizes immigrants for using certain public benefits, and to allow the states to intervene in a case challenging the policy after the Biden administration decided not to defend it. In November, an Illinois federal judge struck down the Trump administration's rule but the federal government appealed, pausing that injunction order. Then, in March, after President Joe Biden took office, the government dismissed their pending appeals. The states, led by Texas, said Tuesday that the Biden administration's abrupt decision to dismiss every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS