WebMD Can't Slip Trade Secrets Suit From Argentinian Rival

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to throw out a trade secrets suit against WebMD Health Corp., ruling that an Argentinian online health care services provider can indeed bring civil Defend Trade Secrets Act claims against WebMD in the U.S. because some of the purported conduct occurred in the U.S. Medcenter is alleging that WebMD obtained confidential information while it considered acquiring several Medcenter subsidiaries, a deal that never materialized. WebMD then used that information to steal Medcenter employees and gain access to Medcenter's databases containing detailed information on physicians and customers all over Latin America, according to the suit....

