Suit Over Ford Truck Rollover Is Too Late, 5th Circ. Finds

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit sided with Ford Motor Co. in a suit by a family injured when their F-150 truck rolled over, finding that Texas' statute of repose is calculated from the date when the automaker released the truck to the dealership, not when it was first sold by the dealer. In a published opinion filed Tuesday, the panel affirmed a summary judgment that sank claims by the Comacho family, who filed the product liability suit in 2019 after they were injured in a rollover accident in 2017. According to the opinion, the district court granted summary judgment to Ford, finding that...

