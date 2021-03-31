Shell, Fidelity Get ERISA Suit Over Workers' Info Tossed

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court threw out a potentially sweeping proposed class action against Shell, ruling that workers' confidential data isn't considered a "plan asset" that can give rise to an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. In an opinion filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown held that the suit, which sought to represent nearly 35,000 workers, failed to state a claim against Shell Oil Co., its record-keeper, Fidelity Investments Institutional Operations Co. Inc., and its affiliates under ERISA. In the suit, the workers had said Shell saddled its retirement plan with high fees and let Fidelity use the participants'...

