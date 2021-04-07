Shippers Push Back Against Automakers' Cartel Lawsuit

Law360, London (April 7, 2021, 4:17 PM BST) -- Some of the world's largest container companies have denied in court that they owe automakers compensation for allegedly fixing shipping prices as part of a cartel that was fined €395 million ($470 million) by European regulators. Carmakers including Porsche are seeking damages at the High Court over claims that container companies conspired to set maritime shipping fees. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Lawyers for companies including Japanese carrier MOL, Japan's K-Line, Wallenius Wilhelmsen of Norway and their subsidiaries have hit back against a claim by automakers. Names including Audi and Porsche are seeking damages over claims the container companies conspired to set maritime shipping fees,...

