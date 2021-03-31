Trans Teens Can't Block Ariz. Medicaid Surgery Exclusion

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to temporarily block Arizona Medicaid's exclusion on covering gender-affirming surgeries, ruling that two transgender teenagers hadn't shown it was "medically necessary" and sided with the state in the proposed class action. U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash on Tuesday denied the teens' August motion for a preliminary injunction that would have nixed the state's enforcement of its coverage exclusion and required Arizona Medicaid to cover the teenagers' male chest reconstruction surgeries. "Based on the record before the court, plaintiffs have not shown they are likely to prevail on the merits of their claims because they have not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS