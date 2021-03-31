Biden Infrastructure Plan Would Raise Corp. Tax Rates To 28%

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 12:32 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will unveil a major initiative to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure and combat climate change, paid for by raising corporate tax rates to 28% and reworking the international tax system in the 2017 tax law. Passenger rail trains near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Besides public transit funding, priorities in President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative include road and bridge work, and the building of charging stations for electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The $2 trillion American Jobs Plan would be fully offset over a 15-year period by curbing the ability of corporations to shift their profits to...

