Cubic Backs Veritas, Evergreen's New $3B Take-Private Bid

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Cubic Corp., a transportation and defense-focused technology provider, said Wednesday it has accepted an updated buyout offer from private equity firms Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital in a roughly $3 billion deal, including debt, potentially ending an ongoing bidding war for the company. Cubic, working with Sidley Austin LLP and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, said in a news release that it now plans to be bought by Veritas and Evergreen, an affiliate of activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management LP, for $75 per share in cash. That's a 69% premium to Cubic's closing stock price Sept. 18, the...

