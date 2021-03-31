NJ High Court Forbids Detaining Migrants To Block Removal

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- New Jersey judges may not order a pre-trial detention for unauthorized immigrants who are charged with crimes in order to prevent federal authorities from deporting them, according to a ruling from the state's highest court. The New Jersey Supreme Court handed down the 5-2 decision Tuesday in a set of consolidated appeals from the state challenging the courts' refusal to detain three migrants. One of the released migrants, Oscar Lopez-Carrera, was charged in 2019 with second-degree attempted sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact stemming from an alleged assault attempt on a minor. The other defendants, Juan C. Molchor and Jose...

