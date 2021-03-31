Postmates' Contract Dispute Faces Skeptical 7th Circ.

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said during oral arguments Wednesday that he's not sure the court has jurisdiction to hear Postmates Inc.'s appeal of a lower court's refusal to determine whether 200 couriers violated their contracts by demanding individual arbitrations in a single filing. Postmates is asking the court to overturn a district court's finding that the delivery service and 200 of its couriers must arbitrate the question of whether the couriers properly initiated individual demands to resolve their wage disputes, as their contracts require. The couriers had listed their individual grievances in one filing, prompting the American Arbitration Association to bill Postmates...

