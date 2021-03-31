EPA Purges Scientific Advisory Boards

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday dissolved two key scientific advisory bodies in order to clear the way for new members and changed selection processes that were established by the Trump administration. EPA Administrator Michael Regan sent all the members of both the Science Advisory Board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee packing, and said EPA staff will now reconfiguring independent SAB committees "in a way that returns the agency to its standard process of incorporating a balanced group of experts." Regan explained his move as a way to "reverse deficiencies caused by decisions made in recent years," and...

