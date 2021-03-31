Teamsters, Hauler Co. Beat Ex-Truck Driver's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed an ex-truck driver's suit against his former employer and union claiming he faced race, age and other forms of bias, but gave the worker the chance to amend claims he was wrongly denied leave and retaliated against under federal law. In a decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf granted Grocery Haulers Inc.'s and Teamsters Local 802's motions to dismiss Felix DeLeon Jr.'s suit claiming violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Family and Medical Leave Act and several other laws. DeLeon is a "tan-skinned, Hispanic man" who was born...

