Calif. Biz Group Blocks New Suits Over Prop 65 Warning

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a preliminary injunction sought by the California Chamber of Commerce preventing new lawsuits from being filed under a law requiring warnings about the "known" carcinogenic chemical acrylamide in food, saying the state's attorney general did not show the warnings are "purely factual and uncontroversial." U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller noted in her Monday order the "narrow" nature of the preliminary injunction — in that it only prevents new Proposition 65 lawsuits as the case is underway — after weighing competing factors of prior restraint, free speech, conflicting scientific evidence, and a motion for summary judgment...

