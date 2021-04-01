High Court Told Alice Has Not Caused Patent 'Chaos'

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Michigan auto parts maker has told the Supreme Court that its Alice ruling did not, in fact, break the patent system and urged the justices not to take up a sharply split Federal Circuit ruling on an American Axle driveshaft patent, even if the decision raised "strong passions for certain judges." The response from Neapco Holdings LLC, filed Wednesday, comes two months after the high court asked the parts maker to weigh in on a petition from American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. that argued the Federal Circuit's 6-6 decision last July was indicative of a patent system "desperate for the...

