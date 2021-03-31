FINRA Approves Crypto Biz's Acquisition Of Broker-Dealer

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has cleared digital money platform Uphold to acquire a U.S. broker-dealer for retail investors, one of the first-known examples of such a deal, according to Uphold's Wednesday announcement. Uphold said it received regulatory approval to acquire JNK Securities, a New York-based broker-dealer regulated by FINRA and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. California-headquartered Uphold is a cryptocurrency company that boasts more than 5 million customers globally. The green light from FINRA "means that Uphold is one of, if not the first cryptocurrency firms to own a broker dealer approved to offer equities on an omnibus basis...

