MLB Umpire Strikes Out In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball notched a win Wednesday over umpire Angel Hernandez's suit claiming he was illegally denied promotions and plum World Series assignments, with a New York federal judge ruling he couldn't rebut the league's argument that his poor officiating was a valid reason to pass him over. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken awarded MLB summary judgment over the Cuban-born umpire's claims that he was unlawfully discriminated against based on his race, ethnicity and national origin in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and New York state law. "The court concludes that no reasonable juror could find...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS